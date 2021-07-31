Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Upgraded by CLSA to “Outperform”

CLSA upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of HLPPY stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.42. Hang Lung Properties has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
