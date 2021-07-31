Hancock Whitney Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

