Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €10.90 by Warburg Research

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) has been assigned a €10.90 ($12.82) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.

ETR:HAB opened at €9.01 ($10.60) on Thursday. Hamborner REIT has a 52 week low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 52 week high of €9.55 ($11.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.49 million and a PE ratio of 36.79.

Hamborner REIT Company Profile

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

