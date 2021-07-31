Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.28 Million

Analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce $102.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.26 million and the lowest is $101.30 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $129.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $414.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.20 million to $416.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $421.69 million, with estimates ranging from $416.98 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.