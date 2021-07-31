Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 87,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,134. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $209.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.02.
About Grindrod Shipping
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
