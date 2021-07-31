Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 87,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,134. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $209.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

