GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Up 6.5% on Earnings Beat

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 3,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 863,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 817,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after buying an additional 242,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in GreenSky by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 373,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GreenSky by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 145,893 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

