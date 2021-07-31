GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Up 6.5% on Earnings Beat

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 3,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 863,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.
The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79.
About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
