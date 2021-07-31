Greene King (LON:GNK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Greene King plc (LON:GNK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 849.40 ($11.10). Greene King shares last traded at GBX 849.20 ($11.09), with a volume of 6,678,342 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 849.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94.

About Greene King (LON:GNK)

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

