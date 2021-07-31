Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) to Issue GBX 1.80 Dividend

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 136.40 ($1.78). 2,142,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,108. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. Greencoat UK Wind has a one year low of GBX 113.65 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 147.40 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

