Green Plains Partners (GPP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Green Plains Partners to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.52% and a net margin of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. On average, analysts expect Green Plains Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $297.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.