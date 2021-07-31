Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Veritex worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,941,100.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

