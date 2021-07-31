Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,496 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFM stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.