Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,165 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,332 shares of company stock worth $2,854,612. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

