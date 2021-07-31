Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $40,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 55.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 214,968 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Terex by 65.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 188,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

