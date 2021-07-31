Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.41 Million Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

