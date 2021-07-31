Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of American Woodmark worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 4.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $72.43 and a one year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

