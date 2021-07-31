Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.39 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $6.39 million and $1.81 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

