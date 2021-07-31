Grant Davey Buys 2,174,138 Shares of Cradle Resources Limited (ASX:CXX) Stock

Cradle Resources Limited (ASX:CXX) insider Grant Davey acquired 2,174,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$165,234.49 ($118,024.63).

Cradle Resources Company Profile

Cradle Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Australia. It primarily explores for niobium. The company holds 50% in the Panda Hill Niobium project that comprises three granted mining licenses covering an area of approximately 22.1 square kilometers located in the Mbeya region, south western Tanzania.

