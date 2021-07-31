Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in The Boeing by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

BA stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,940,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,647,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.94. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

