Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 174.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

GSST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 48,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,344. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72.

