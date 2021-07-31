Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 532 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.44.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,503 shares of company stock valued at $182,884,570. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

