Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 2,298 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $597,118,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,124,000 after buying an additional 492,853 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after buying an additional 479,497 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.41. 2,113,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.17. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.