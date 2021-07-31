Gradient Investments LLC Invests $7.41 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,283 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Splunk by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $2,500,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,855. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

