Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

GDXJ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,209,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,072. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

