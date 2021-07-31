Gradient Investments LLC Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after buying an additional 572,994 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 158,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after buying an additional 121,758 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.23. 232,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,508. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

