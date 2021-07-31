GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Andrew Slutsky Sells 7,400 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $754,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $108,933.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,425. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.41. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $24,204,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

