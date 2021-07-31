Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Buys 4,143 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,650.00.

On Monday, July 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $77,950.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00.

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub purchased 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub purchased 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.75.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

