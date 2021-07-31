Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 37,808 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of AERI opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.71. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

