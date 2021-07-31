Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,569,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,474,000 after purchasing an additional 207,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $6,364,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Miller Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $2,416,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Miller Industries by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

