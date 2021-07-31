Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.03 Million Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,339 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in R1 RCM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,526 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 78,710 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in R1 RCM by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,015,698 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,186 shares during the period. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCM. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock worth $386,506,333. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

