Golden Star Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 7,648 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,240% compared to the average daily volume of 229 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,344,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,574 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,797. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $303.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. Research analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

