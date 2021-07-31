Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

Shares of GL opened at $93.11 on Thursday. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $1,251,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,852,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,972,490 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 34.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 41.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,569 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

