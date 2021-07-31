Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Shares of GL opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $16,972,490 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after acquiring an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

