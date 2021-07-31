Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Down 26.2% in July

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.52% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X DAX Germany ETF stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.12.

