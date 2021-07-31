Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOD. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 126,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,033. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $23.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The company has a market cap of $843.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

