Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 450,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,590,262 shares.The stock last traded at $70.00 and had previously closed at $70.06.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 57.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 347,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 31,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,154,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,498,000 after purchasing an additional 433,661 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 98,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.87.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

