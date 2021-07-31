Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $220,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,054,000 after acquiring an additional 405,250 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 30,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

OMC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.82. 1,915,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

