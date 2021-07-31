Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.44.

Shares of MA traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $385.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.