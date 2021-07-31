Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,481. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.23.

