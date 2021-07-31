Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,116 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,251,000 after buying an additional 115,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,004,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,748. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

