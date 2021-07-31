Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. Getty Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.890-$1.910 EPS.

GTY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 231,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

GTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

