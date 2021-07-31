George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$148.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get George Weston alerts:

Shares of WN stock opened at C$129.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$19.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$120.05. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$91.95 and a 52 week high of C$130.05.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 8.3100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,251,068.70.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.