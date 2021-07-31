George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Posts Earnings Results

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. George Weston had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.58%.

WNGRF remained flat at $$104.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28. George Weston has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $104.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. George Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

