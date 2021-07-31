GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Short Interest Update

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GeoPetro Resources stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,161. GeoPetro Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.

GeoPetro Resources Company Profile

GeoPetro Resources Co is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in exploration, development, drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in Madisonville, Lokern and Cook Inlet projects. The company was founded by Stuart J. Doshi in August 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

