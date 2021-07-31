GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Short Interest Update

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GeoPetro Resources stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,161. GeoPetro Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.
GeoPetro Resources Company Profile
See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for GeoPetro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPetro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.