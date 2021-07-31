Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 827,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

