Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

