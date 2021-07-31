Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 91,075 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 91,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Recro Pharma worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Recro Pharma Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.