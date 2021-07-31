Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Limestone Bancorp were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMST opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMST. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

