Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,888 Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LMP Automotive were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMPX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 7.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMPX opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $165.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.09. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

