Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,552 Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Ocean Power Technologies worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

OPTT opened at $1.97 on Friday. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $103.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.69.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.