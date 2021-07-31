Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $110.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.33.

THRM stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.93. 322,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.47. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

